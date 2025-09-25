India's Culinary Call: Modi Invites Global Investment in Food Processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a global call to action on Thursday, urging international investors to channel funds into India's growing food processing sector, citing the nation's diverse and vast market potential.

The appeal was part of Modi's address at the 4th edition of World Food India, where he spotlighted India's attractive investment landscape, particularly in innovative and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Emphasizing India's pivotal role in global food security, he noted the sector's rapid capacity expansion and doubled export rates, underscoring its promising growth trajectory supported by a robust governmental framework.

