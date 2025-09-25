Left Menu

India's Culinary Call: Modi Invites Global Investment in Food Processing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi invites global investment in India's booming food processing sector, emphasizing the nation's diversity, demand, and scale. Modi highlights opportunities in innovations like biodegradable packaging. The country's start-up ecosystem and government support further bolster this sector's growth, enhancing global food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:44 IST
India's Culinary Call: Modi Invites Global Investment in Food Processing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a global call to action on Thursday, urging international investors to channel funds into India's growing food processing sector, citing the nation's diverse and vast market potential.

The appeal was part of Modi's address at the 4th edition of World Food India, where he spotlighted India's attractive investment landscape, particularly in innovative and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

Emphasizing India's pivotal role in global food security, he noted the sector's rapid capacity expansion and doubled export rates, underscoring its promising growth trajectory supported by a robust governmental framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata Turmoil

Political Winds Shift: Abhishek Banerjee Meets Sovan Chatterjee Amid Kolkata...

 India
2
Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

Dollar Surges as U.S. Economy Shows Unexpected Growth

 Global
3
Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

 India
4
NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

NSG Commando Arrested in Barmer Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025