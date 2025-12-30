Drone Strikes Threaten Global Food Security in Black Sea
Russian attack drones targeted two civilian vessels, Emmakris III and Captain Karam, as they entered a Ukrainian Black Sea port for wheat loading. The Ukrainian navy reported the incident, highlighting the threat to civilian lives and global food security posed by such attacks.
- Ukraine
On Tuesday, Russian attack drones targeted two civilian vessels as they entered a Ukrainian Black Sea port to load wheat. The Ukrainian navy confirmed the attack and identified the ships as Emmakris III and Captain Karam.
According to a statement on the navy's Telegram app, these attacks endanger civilian lives and pose a serious threat to global food security.
The incident underscores growing concerns over safety and stability in the region's vital shipping lanes, critical for global food supply chains.
