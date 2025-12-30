Left Menu

Drone Strikes Threaten Global Food Security in Black Sea

Russian attack drones targeted two civilian vessels, Emmakris III and Captain Karam, as they entered a Ukrainian Black Sea port for wheat loading. The Ukrainian navy reported the incident, highlighting the threat to civilian lives and global food security posed by such attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

On Tuesday, Russian attack drones targeted two civilian vessels as they entered a Ukrainian Black Sea port to load wheat. The Ukrainian navy confirmed the attack and identified the ships as Emmakris III and Captain Karam.

According to a statement on the navy's Telegram app, these attacks endanger civilian lives and pose a serious threat to global food security.

The incident underscores growing concerns over safety and stability in the region's vital shipping lanes, critical for global food supply chains.

