Left Menu

Polycab India Promoters Divest Stake Amid Significant Market Transactions

Promoters of Polycab India sold a combined 1.55% stake worth nearly Rs 1,740 crore through market transactions. Prominent buyers included JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. Meanwhile, QRG Investments reduced its stake in Awfis Space Solutions. These transactions reflect strategic shifts in corporate ownership and market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:38 IST
Polycab India Promoters Divest Stake Amid Significant Market Transactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven individuals, including Polycab India promoters, divested a 1.55% stake in the company for almost Rs 1,740 crore through open market deals. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, and other major investors acquired these shares, reflecting significant market movement.

Promoters Ramesh Thakurdas Jaisinghani and associates reduced their holdings, while Anil Hariram Hariani, a director, also offloaded stock. The transactions were valued around Rs 1,739.74 crore, executed at Rs 7,458 each, affecting Polycab India's share price, which dropped 1.96% on the NSE.

In another significant development, QRG Investments divested a 0.51% stake in Awfis Space Solutions for Rs 22 crore. This sale, executed at an average price of Rs 591.17 per share, reduced QRG's share in Awfis Space. The strategic moves suggest shifts in corporate governance and market strategy.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

Pakistani Teacher's Arrest Stayed by Allahabad High Court: A Legal Standoff

 India
2
Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

Gurugram: The Emerging Hub for Global Capability Centres

 Global
3
Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

Odisha Gears Up for Asian Table Tennis Championship Debut in 2025

 India
4
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025