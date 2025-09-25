Maruti Suzuki's Invicto Shines with 5-Star Bharat NCAP Rating

Maruti Suzuki India Limited's flagship strong hybrid utility vehicle, the Invicto, has achieved a prestigious 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP). This accomplishment underscores the vehicle's strong structural stability and advanced safety features, which are at the forefront of the company's commitment to customer safety through the NEXA Safety Shield.

Maruti Suzuki's MD & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed his pride in this milestone, noting, "Safety has always been central to Maruti Suzuki's product development ethos. Receiving the 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP validates our efforts to deliver world-class safety standards to Indian consumers, enabling them to make informed purchasing decisions." He highlighted the standard inclusion of six airbags across 15 models and 157 variants, ranging from entry-level models to SUVs and hatchbacks.

The tested version of the Invicto comes with comprehensive safety features, including 6 airbags, Suzuki Connect with eCall, TPMS, and a 360-degree view camera. These features complement a suite of other safety technologies like ABS with EBD and 3-point ELR seat belts. The Invicto joins other 5-star rated Maruti models, reinforcing the company's safety leadership.