India-US Trade Talks: Road to a New Bilateral Agreement

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has returned from a significant trade mission in New York, where he led discussions aimed at forming a new bilateral trade agreement with the US. The intensive talks included a range of trade and non-trade issues in a bid to forge stronger economic ties.

The visit followed recent productive discussions in New Delhi between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and India's Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. With emphasis on reaching a mutually beneficial conclusion, both sides are pushing for an accelerated completion of the agreement, planned for the fall of 2025.

The urgency of these talks is underscored by recent US policy changes, including a substantial application fee increase for H-1B visas and tariffs on Indian goods. As the US remains India's largest trading ally, these discussions play a crucial role in enhancing economic cooperation and addressing emerging challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)