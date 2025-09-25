Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways has announced the debut of its premium Airbus A321 Long Range service on the Kolkata-Abu Dhabi route. This introduction marks a significant upgrade, positioning Kolkata as the first Indian city to benefit from this new cabin experience.

Configured to accommodate 160 passengers, the aircraft features first-class suites alongside business and economy class options, elevating the standard of comfort on this route. According to Javier Alija, Vice President for Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad, this transformation is an industry first, offering a widebody experience within a narrow-body aircraft.

Etihad had resumed its Kolkata services post-pandemic in March 2023 and has since increased its flight frequency. The airline's choice of Kolkata for this premium service underscores the city's market potential. With plans to expand the A321 LR service across India, Etihad continues to strengthen its strategic footprint in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)