Etihad Airways Unveils Premium A321 LR on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Route

Etihad Airways introduces its premium Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft on the Kolkata-Abu Dhabi route, marking its debut in India. This upgrade includes first-class suites and enhances the travel experience for passengers. The move highlights Etihad's dedication to India's 'premium potential' and future expansion plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:19 IST
Etihad Airways has announced the debut of its premium Airbus A321 Long Range service on the Kolkata-Abu Dhabi route. This introduction marks a significant upgrade, positioning Kolkata as the first Indian city to benefit from this new cabin experience.

Configured to accommodate 160 passengers, the aircraft features first-class suites alongside business and economy class options, elevating the standard of comfort on this route. According to Javier Alija, Vice President for Global Sales and Distribution at Etihad, this transformation is an industry first, offering a widebody experience within a narrow-body aircraft.

Etihad had resumed its Kolkata services post-pandemic in March 2023 and has since increased its flight frequency. The airline's choice of Kolkata for this premium service underscores the city's market potential. With plans to expand the A321 LR service across India, Etihad continues to strengthen its strategic footprint in the region.

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

