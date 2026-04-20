Left Menu

US-Iran Peace Talks: India's Diplomatic Strategy under Scrutiny

The Congress party criticized India's diplomatic approach under Modi, highlighting Pakistan's role in US-Iran peace talks as a setback for India. With Pakistan gaining diplomatic prominence, Congress urged an overhaul of India's foreign policy, pointing out Pakistan's economic dependence juxtaposed with its strategic success in global politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:29 IST
US-Iran Peace Talks: India's Diplomatic Strategy under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing setbacks in India's diplomatic strategy as Pakistan plays a critical role in US-Iran peace talks. Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, has gained favor with Donald Trump, which Congress says demands a reassessment of India's foreign strategy.

In a statement on X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted how Pakistan, despite its economic woes, has secured financial aid from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to repay international debts. Yet, it's Pakistan's diplomatic maneuvering in hosting peace talks that Congress views as India's failure to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.

Ramesh criticized Modi's lack of effective foreign policy adjustments, contrasting it with the successes during Dr. Manmohan Singh's government post the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The ongoing US-Iran talks in Islamabad concluded without agreement, illustrating the diplomatic complexities India now faces.

TRENDING

1
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

 India
2
Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyond recognition

Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyon...

 India
3
Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operations: CMD

Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operation...

 India
4
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026