The Congress launched a critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing setbacks in India's diplomatic strategy as Pakistan plays a critical role in US-Iran peace talks. Pakistan's Army chief, Asim Munir, has gained favor with Donald Trump, which Congress says demands a reassessment of India's foreign strategy.

In a statement on X, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh highlighted how Pakistan, despite its economic woes, has secured financial aid from Saudi Arabia and Qatar to repay international debts. Yet, it's Pakistan's diplomatic maneuvering in hosting peace talks that Congress views as India's failure to diplomatically isolate Pakistan.

Ramesh criticized Modi's lack of effective foreign policy adjustments, contrasting it with the successes during Dr. Manmohan Singh's government post the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The ongoing US-Iran talks in Islamabad concluded without agreement, illustrating the diplomatic complexities India now faces.