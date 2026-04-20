U.S. Dollar Strength Amid Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar experienced a rise to its weekly peak against major currencies on Monday, propelled by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran. However, this spike was short-lived as expectations for a Middle East peace deal dimmed, redirecting investors towards safer assets.

This geopolitical friction comes after the United States declared the seizure of an Iranian cargo vessel, prompting Iran's vow to retaliate. Tehran further complicated matters by refusing to participate in a second round of negotiations ahead of a two-week ceasefire's expiration, exacerbating market uncertainties.

Amid these developments, the financial landscape has reflected restrained currency market movements compared to the significant surge in oil prices, primarily driven by disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal conduit for global oil shipments. Market experts emphasize the unpredictability of reaching a formal agreement, keeping investor sentiments volatile yet measured.