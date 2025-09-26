India Champions Sustainable and Inclusive Aviation at ICAO Assembly

During the 42nd General Assembly of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu highlighted significant strides India is making in sustainable aviation fuel and enhancing gender inclusivity in the civil aviation sector through greater women participation.

Naidu met with ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and Secretary General Juan Carlos Salaza, among other top officials, discussing India's potential leadership role in global aviation. He showcased India's technical and skilling expertise that could be shared worldwide.

In interactions with aviation counterparts from Angola, Japan, and Nigeria, Naidu underscored India's commitment to strengthening international aviation cooperation and enhancing air connectivity. He assured India's support for capacity building in aviation for countries in the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies.)