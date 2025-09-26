U.S. Dollar Resilient Amid Economic Shifts and Rate Speculation
The U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies following an uptick in GDP, reducing expectations for near-term interest rate cuts by the Fed. Despite bearish trends, the dollar showed resilience, influenced by strong GDP data, Fed statements, and the global economic landscape.
The U.S. dollar exhibited strength against major counterparts such as the euro and yen on Thursday following positive economic data from the United States. The Commerce Department reported a refined GDP growth rate of 3.8% from April through June, surpassing initial forecasts of 3.3%.
This unexpected growth led to a significant rise in the dollar's value, increasing 0.58% to 149.77 against the yen, while the euro plummeted to a two-week low of $1.1659. Steve Englander from Standard Chartered Bank highlighted that the market initially misjudged the dollar's stability amid divergent labor and output metrics.
Fed officials provided further insights, anticipating future interest rate decisions contingent upon evolving economic data. As markets react, the dollar index advanced 0.68% to a two-week peak, influenced by ongoing rate cut speculations and broader economic conditions.
