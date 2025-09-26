Left Menu

U.S. Dollar Resilient Amid Economic Shifts and Rate Speculation

The U.S. dollar gained strength against major currencies following an uptick in GDP, reducing expectations for near-term interest rate cuts by the Fed. Despite bearish trends, the dollar showed resilience, influenced by strong GDP data, Fed statements, and the global economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 01:24 IST
U.S. Dollar Resilient Amid Economic Shifts and Rate Speculation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar exhibited strength against major counterparts such as the euro and yen on Thursday following positive economic data from the United States. The Commerce Department reported a refined GDP growth rate of 3.8% from April through June, surpassing initial forecasts of 3.3%.

This unexpected growth led to a significant rise in the dollar's value, increasing 0.58% to 149.77 against the yen, while the euro plummeted to a two-week low of $1.1659. Steve Englander from Standard Chartered Bank highlighted that the market initially misjudged the dollar's stability amid divergent labor and output metrics.

Fed officials provided further insights, anticipating future interest rate decisions contingent upon evolving economic data. As markets react, the dollar index advanced 0.68% to a two-week peak, influenced by ongoing rate cut speculations and broader economic conditions.

TRENDING

1
Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Concerns

Drone Activity Near Ukraine's South Ukraine Nuclear Plant Sparks Safety Conc...

 Global
2
U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

U.S. Pushes for Global Asylum System Revamp at U.N. Gathering

 Global
3
Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

Banxico's Bold Move: Interest Rate Slash Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

Russia and Ethiopia to Partner in Pioneering Nuclear Power Initiative

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025