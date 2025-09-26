Left Menu

Trump's New Tariff Wave Sparks Economic Debate

President Donald Trump plans significant import tariffs on pharmaceuticals, furniture, and trucks starting October. His belief is that these tariffs will boost domestic manufacturing, although concerns rise about worsening inflation and stagnating growth. The impact on both manufacturers and voters is expected to be significant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 05:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 05:52 IST
Trump's New Tariff Wave Sparks Economic Debate
tariffs
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has announced hefty new import taxes, targeting 100% tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and 25% on heavy trucks from October 1.

The decision reflects Trump's continued belief in tariffs as tools for shrinking the government's budget deficit and bolstering domestic manufacturing. However, the federal measures have sparked concerns about potential inflation spikes and economic sluggishness, which could follow the increased costs and uncertainties faced by domestic employers.

Fears are rising about these tariffs inadvertently boosting inflation, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has indicated rising goods prices are fuelling the inflation rates seen this year. This sentiment is echoed across industry ledgers, as sectors brace for the financial impacts of Trump's trade war escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

Tony Blair Eyes Leadership Role in Gaza Peace Plan

 Global
2
High-Profile Attorney Takes on High-Stakes Utah Murder Case

High-Profile Attorney Takes on High-Stakes Utah Murder Case

 Global
3
U.S. and China: Constructive Dialogue on Global Stage

U.S. and China: Constructive Dialogue on Global Stage

 United States
4
President Trump Imposes Bold New Tariffs Amid Economic Concerns

President Trump Imposes Bold New Tariffs Amid Economic Concerns

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025