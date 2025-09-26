Left Menu

Pharma Stocks Plummet Amid New US Tariffs

Pharma stocks took a hit after US President Trump announced 100% import tariffs on branded and patented drugs, leading to significant declines for companies like Wockhardt and Sun Pharma. The BSE healthcare index fell 1.39%, and the overall market sentiment weakened as a result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:54 IST
Pharma Stocks Plummet Amid New US Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant downturn, pharma stocks slid on Friday morning following US President Donald Trump's announcement of 100% import tariffs on branded and patented pharmaceutical products. This move has stirred investor concerns, resulting in plummeting stock values for major firms in the sector.

Wockhardt Ltd, Natco Pharma, and Sun Pharma are among the companies that saw notable declines, with the BSE healthcare index itself dropping by 1.39%. The tariffs are set to be effective starting October 1, and investors are bracing for potential impacts on the pharma sector.

Market experts highlight the hit to market sentiment not just from these tariffs but also due to sustained pressure on IT stocks. As traders assess the implications, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both posted significant losses by mid-day trading.

TRENDING

1
Modinagar: NCR's Hidden Real Estate Gem

Modinagar: NCR's Hidden Real Estate Gem

 India
2
Sudan: Global Push for Peace Gains Urgency at UN Assembly

Sudan: Global Push for Peace Gains Urgency at UN Assembly

 Global
3
Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

Indian Navy Marks Success with 'Jal Prahar' Joint Amphibious Exercise

 India
4
NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

NHAI Rebuts Claims on Forest Clearances Amid Swift Flood Repairs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025