Laser World of Photonics India: A Nexus for Innovation and Strategy

The Laser World of Photonics India 2025 in Bengaluru has emerged as a key international platform, facilitating global partnerships and innovative integration of photonics into India's manufacturing landscape. The event solidified its role as a critical avenue for multinational and domestic industry leaders to formulate strategic growth plans in Asia's flourishing markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 11:02 IST
Dignitaries come together for the grand inauguration of Laser World of Photonics India 2025.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Laser World of Photonics India 2025, held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, has not only established itself as a crucial national trade fair but has also become a vital global platform for strategy and market penetration in one of the world's fastest-growing economies—India. This evolution signifies the increasing adoption of advanced photonics and laser technologies within India's ambitious industrial transformation.

During the three-day event, over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 nations occupied 6,000 sqm, engaging with 10,844 industry professionals and participating in over 500 pre-scheduled B2B meetings. The event's importance as a strategic lever for market entry and expansion in South Asia was underlined by high-density networking and strategic deal-making. Bhupinder Singh, President of IMEA, and Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, CEO of Messe Munchen, emphasized India's dual role as a substantial market and a burgeoning innovation hub, spotlighting the event's significance in strategic partnerships and technological integration.

Prominent figures, including Mr. Julius Pranevicius, Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, and industry leaders from organizations such as EPIC and NCAM, attended the event. Sessions at the conference addressed technological and operational challenges, with forums dissecting photonics' business cases in enhancing efficiency and driving innovation across supply chains. This summit has set the stage for India's photonics market to enter a phase of strategic growth and become a fixture in the global industrial calendar. The next edition is scheduled for 2026, promising further advancement in high-tech industry collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

