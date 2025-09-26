LTTS and Siemens Unite for Next-Gen Industrial Innovation
L&T Technology Services partners with Siemens Limited to enhance machine simulation and IIoT technology, aiming to boost innovation in the sustainability sector. The collaboration will harness Siemens' digital portfolio and LTTS' AI-driven expertise to drive transformation across diverse industries, including automotive and process engineering, fostering smarter manufacturing ecosystems.
In a strategic move to enhance innovation in the sustainability sector, L&T Technology Services (LTTS), identified on the BSE as 540115 and on the NSE as LTTS, has announced an expanded partnership with technology powerhouse Siemens Limited. This collaboration seeks to advance machine and line simulation alongside IIoT technology.
The alliance will see LTTS leveraging Siemens Limited's comprehensive digital technology portfolio to deliver groundbreaking simulation-driven automation and IIoT-enabled solutions across diverse sectors such as automotive, transportation, and process engineering. The synergy combines Siemens' flagship platforms like TIA Portal, Industrial Edge, and Tecnomatix with LTTS' AI-driven engineering expertise. This partnership is poised to expedite digital adoption, enhance precision in system design, and enable smarter decision-making within manufacturing ecosystems.
Alind Saxena, President & Executive Director of Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services, emphasized their shared vision with Siemens of fostering AI-powered innovation and operational excellence. Suprakash Chaudhuri, Head of Digital Industries at Siemens Limited, highlighted the vital role of partnerships in digital transformation, expressing enthusiasm for the collaboration with LTTS in shaping the future of industrial ecosystems.
