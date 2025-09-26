Trump's Tariff Plan: Minimal Impact on Indian Generic Pharma
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on branded or patented pharmaceuticals, but it is unlikely to affect Indian generic exports. Namit Joshi of PHARMEXCIL stated that India's primary exports to the U.S. are generics, which remain unaffected by the tariff, starting October 2025.
- Country:
- India
US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 100% tariff on branded and patented pharmaceutical products is not expected to significantly impact Indian generic drug exports, according to Namit Joshi, Chairman of PHARMEXCIL.
Joshi noted that India's primary pharmaceutical exports to the United States are generic medicines, and these are not targeted by the new tariff. As a result, the Indian generic pharmaceutical industry should remain largely unaffected by the new policy.
The tariff, which will go into effect in October 2025, exempts any branded or patented pharmaceutical product manufactured in the United States. This exemption is applicable once a company begins construction of its manufacturing plant in the country.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- pharmaceuticals
- Indian
- generics
- PHARMEXCIL
- exports
- impact
- U.S.
- policy
ALSO READ
US tariff on branded drugs: Not much impact on Indian exports, says Pharmexcil chief Joshi
Trump's Tariff Tussle: Impact on Indian Pharma Exports
Iraq and Kurdish Region Restart Oil Exports to Turkey: A Historic Agreement
Historic Breakthrough: Iraq Restarts Kurdish Oil Exports
Historic Agreement Resumes Kurdish Oil Exports to Turkey