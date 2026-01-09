U.S. Cracks Down on Venezuelan Oil Exports with Seizure of Olina Tanker
The U.S. recently seized the Olina tanker near Trinidad, marking the fifth such action in its effort to curb Venezuelan oil exports. The ship, falsely flying the Timor Leste flag, had sailed from Venezuela. The seizure is part of Washington's intensified measures in the Caribbean.
- Country:
- United States
The United States has intensified its efforts to regulate Venezuelan oil exports, recently seizing the Olina tanker in the Caribbean near Trinidad. This marks the fifth such interdiction in recent weeks, according to an official statement from Washington on Friday.
The Olina tanker, according to public shipping database Equasis, was deceitfully flying the flag of Timor Leste. Sources say the ship originally sailed from Venezuela and had made its way back to the region, where it was intercepted and seized on Friday.
This move is part of a larger strategic effort by the U.S. to tighten its control over the transit of Venezuelan oil, reflecting increasing maritime enforcement in the area.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Olina tanker
- Caribbean
- Venezuelan oil
- Timor Leste
- seizure
- Washington
- Trinidad
- shipping
- Venezuela
ALSO READ
U.S. Escalates Control with Seizure of Venezuelan Oil Tanker Olina
Russia Welcomes US Release of Nationals in Maritime Seizure Case
Navi Mumbai Cash Seizure Ahead of Civic Elections
Somalia, US relations hit new low as Washington pauses aid to government
UPDATE 2-Somalia, US relations hit low point as Washington pauses aid to government