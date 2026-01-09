The United States has intensified its efforts to regulate Venezuelan oil exports, recently seizing the Olina tanker in the Caribbean near Trinidad. This marks the fifth such interdiction in recent weeks, according to an official statement from Washington on Friday.

The Olina tanker, according to public shipping database Equasis, was deceitfully flying the flag of Timor Leste. Sources say the ship originally sailed from Venezuela and had made its way back to the region, where it was intercepted and seized on Friday.

This move is part of a larger strategic effort by the U.S. to tighten its control over the transit of Venezuelan oil, reflecting increasing maritime enforcement in the area.