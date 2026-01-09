U.S. Seizes Olina Tanker: A Bold Move Against Venezuelan Oil Exports
The U.S. seized the Olina tanker in the Caribbean as part of efforts to curb Venezuelan oil exports. The tanker, falsely flagged as Timor Leste, was part of a flotilla returning to Venezuela after the seizure of President Maduro. U.S. forces continue targeting vessels linked to sanctioned oil shipments.
The U.S. has intensified its crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports, seizing the Olina tanker in the Caribbean. This marks the fifth vessel targeted recently, according to U.S. officials. The Olina, previously sailing from Venezuela, was falsely flying the flag of Timor Leste.
Marines and sailors from Joint Task Force Southern Spear, deployed from the USS Gerald R. Ford, apprehended the Olina 'without incident,' reported the U.S. Southern Command. This action underscores U.S. commitment to preventing criminal activity in the region, as reiterated in an official communication.
The Olina, loaded with oil and part of a flotilla, returned to Venezuelan waters amidst a blockade following Nicolás Maduro's detainment. With U.S. sanctions in place, the tanker is identified as part of a 'shadow fleet.' U.S. officials remain vigilant as other tankers sail back to Venezuela.
