Tariffs and Tensions: A Timeline of Trump's Trade Warfare

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies have created ripples across global financial markets, introducing unprecedented uncertainty since his inauguration. Key moments from this timeline showcase substantial tariff impositions targeting Mexico, Canada, and China, aiming to address issues involving fentanyl and immigration.

Throughout 2018, Trump made several amendments to tariff strategies, often negotiating deals or announcing pauses in implementing tariffs. These shifts included agreements with countries like the United Kingdom, China, and Japan, each resulting in varying tariff changes and economic ramifications both domestically and internationally.

Major developments unfolded with Trump's threat of high tariffs on individual countries, leading to a mixture of negotiations and diplomatic tensions. The effectiveness and impact of these tariffs continue to be a subject of intense debate amongst economic and political analysts.