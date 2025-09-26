Left Menu

Cupid Ltd: Transforming into a FMCG Powerhouse in FY26

Cupid Ltd plans to exceed Rs 100 crore in FMCG revenue this financial year and expand its retail presence across 1.8 lakh outlets. The company emphasizes sustainable growth with new product launches and a shift towards consumer wellness and health-tech leadership, as stated by Aditya Kumar Halwasiya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Healthcare products manufacturer Cupid Ltd is set to make significant strides in the FMCG sector, aiming to surpass the Rs 100 crore revenue milestone this financial year. Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya revealed plans to expand the company's retail presence to 1.8 lakh outlets across India.

At the annual general meeting, Halwasiya projected that the second quarter of FY26 will be the strongest in the company's history, driven by new product launches and robust order growth. This period is expected to transform Cupid Ltd's status from a contraceptive company to a leader in consumer wellness and health-tech.

By FY26, Cupid Ltd aims to strengthen its positioning in the FMCG sector with innovative products and the commissioning of a new advanced manufacturing hub. The company recorded a total income of Rs 203 crore in FY25, with FMCG contributing over Rs 50 crore.

