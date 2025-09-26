Left Menu

India's Road to Sustainable Growth: Infrastructure Innovation

India is making significant strides in infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and innovation. The development of 25 greenfield expressways and advancements in technology underline the nation's commitment to building a competitive and environmentally conscious infrastructure framework.

Updated: 26-09-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant advancement in national development, India is making notable progress in infrastructure, as highlighted by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Speaking at the 'India Infrastructure Summit 2025', he emphasized the rapid growth of road infrastructure as the nation undertakes the development of 25 greenfield expressways, totaling 10,000 kilometers, with an investment of Rs 5 lakh crore.

Gadkari underlined innovation in construction processes, employing city waste and promoting green fuels alongside electric vehicles and a scrapping policy. He asserted the importance of aligning development with environmental sustainability, encapsulated by the principles of People, Prosperity, and Planet, envisioning a safe, green, and competitive India.

National Highways Authority of India's Chief General Manager Sunil Jindal added that the organization is leveraging modern technology to build a sustainable highway network. He noted a substantial increase in pace and investment, with over 50,000 km complete and plans underway for an additional 15,000 km, all enhancing the nation's self-reliant infrastructure vision.

