Tragic Road Mishaps Claim Lives in Jharkhand
Six people lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum and Giridih districts. A car collided with a heavy vehicle on National Highway-18, while a passenger vehicle crashed with a truck near Badkitand forest. The deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Six individuals have died in two tragic road accidents in the Jharkhand districts of East Singhbhum and Giridih, according to police reports.
The first incident occurred when a car en route from Kolkata to Jamshedpur collided with a heavy vehicle on National Highway-18 near Jharia More, resulting in three fatalities. The trapped bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem.
In another incident near Badkitand forest, a passenger vehicle crashed into a speeding truck along the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road. This second crash claimed three additional lives and left six people injured, who are now receiving medical attention.
Advertisement