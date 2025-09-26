Tragic Road Mishaps Claim Lives in Jharkhand

Six individuals have died in two tragic road accidents in the Jharkhand districts of East Singhbhum and Giridih, according to police reports.

The first incident occurred when a car en route from Kolkata to Jamshedpur collided with a heavy vehicle on National Highway-18 near Jharia More, resulting in three fatalities. The trapped bodies were later recovered and sent for post-mortem.

In another incident near Badkitand forest, a passenger vehicle crashed into a speeding truck along the Giridih-Dhanbad Main Road. This second crash claimed three additional lives and left six people injured, who are now receiving medical attention.