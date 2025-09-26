GASAB's New Website: A Leap Towards Transparent Governance

On Friday, Comptroller and Auditor General of India, K Sanjay Murthy, unveiled the new website for the Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB). This initiative is set to bolster accessibility and transparency in government accounting standards.

During the 37th board meeting, Murthy emphasized GASAB's commitment to enhancing transparency in governmental accounting. He highlighted how the standard-setting process involves multiple stakeholders, including subject matter experts, to ensure an inclusive approach.

Established in 2002 under the Office of CAG, GASAB focuses on good governance, fiscal prudence, and efficient public finance management, acting as a pivotal advisory body to improve government financial reporting.

