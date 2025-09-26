Left Menu

L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end

Larsen & Toubro announced the planned divestment of its stake in the Hyderabad Metro project, expected to be finalized by the end of the current fiscal year. The Telangana government will take over the project by refinancing debt and acquiring L&T's equity. The divestment aligns with L&T's intention to manage operational losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:13 IST
L&T to Complete Hyderabad Metro Stake Divestment by Fiscal Year-end
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro, a major player in infrastructure, announced on Friday its plan to divest its stake in the Hyderabad Metro project by the end of the current financial year. This strategic move, shared in a BSE filing, marks a significant shift in the project's management.

The Telangana government is set to take control of the Hyderabad Metro's Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by refinancing its existing debt and purchasing L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd's equity at pre-agreed valuations. An understanding in principle has already been achieved, according to official sources on Thursday.

Reports suggest that the state government will assume Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project from L&T by investing Rs 2,000 crore into the concessionaire. Additionally, Telangana will take on the company's Rs 13,000 crore debt. L&T had previously revealed its intention to sell its nearly 90% equity stake in the 70 KM Metro project, citing operational and cumulative losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs. 100 Crore Green Initiative: Rajiv Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana

Himachal Pradesh Launches Rs. 100 Crore Green Initiative: Rajiv Gandhi Van S...

 India
2
MoU Sparks Jute Revolution in Nagaland: A Green Leap

MoU Sparks Jute Revolution in Nagaland: A Green Leap

 India
3
Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

Netanyahu and Pezeshkian Clash Over Iran at UNGA

 United States
4
Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

Teenage Espionage: A Dutch Dilemma

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025