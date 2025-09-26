Left Menu

GST Overhaul Set to Boost Consumption and Foster Economic Growth

The 56th GST Council meeting has introduced a simplified two-rate GST structure, effective September 2025, promoting consumption and economic growth. This reform aligns with India's green goals by making eco-friendly products more affordable, while easing compliance for businesses, especially small suppliers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:03 IST
GST Overhaul Set to Boost Consumption and Foster Economic Growth
Representative Image (Image/X/Finance Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Finance has announced a significant rationalisation of the GST structure, aimed at boosting consumption growth. According to the latest Monthly Economic Update, the 56th GST Council meeting ushered in a streamlined two-rate system, effective from September 22, 2025. This includes a Standard Rate of 18%, a Merit Rate of 5%, and a special de-merit rate of 40% for select goods and services. Importantly, this change does not increase the overall tax burden, as it incorporates the earlier compensation cess rate.

The Finance Ministry emphasized that this GST restructuring is the third notable tax reform following corporate and personal income tax changes. Streamlining the GST registration process for small suppliers, especially those using e-commerce platforms, is expected to reduce input costs and enhance liquidity. These measures intend to bolster the 'Make in India' initiative, providing a further thrust to domestic manufacturing sectors.

The ministry further highlighted the favorable economic climate created by these reforms, complemented by initiatives such as RBI's rate cuts and income tax rebates. The revised GST rates are designed to support India's climate objectives by reducing the cost of renewable energy and environmentally-friendly products. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated these reforms address the aspirations of the middle class, enhancing affordability of daily necessities and spurring rural consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

Palestine Seeks BRICS Membership Amid Global Recognition

 China
2
Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

Thrilling Semifinals Set Up Exciting Punjab Hockey League Final Clash

 India
3
Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

Starbucks Navigates Leadership Shift and Tech Focus Amid Restructuring

 Global
4
Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

Empowering Women of Bihar: Modi and Nitish Launch Major Economic Initiative

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025