Tata Steel UISL Shines at Quality Convention with Triple Gold Victories

Tata Steel UISL has claimed a significant triumph at the 25th Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts, walking away with three gold medals, underscoring its commitment to excellence. This notable achievement was announced by the Quality Circle Forum of India's Visakhapatnam Chapter.

The company's success was led by its Water and Wastewater Services team Aila, Town O&M team Roshan, and Power Services & Utility Billing team Rankini, each securing a gold medal. Team Roshan went a step further, winning the Model Exhibition Contest.

Held across two days, from September 25 to 26, the convention gathered industry leaders to explore the theme "Quality Concepts for Atma Nirbhar Viksit Bharat." The event served as a platform for showcasing innovative solutions and fostering a culture of quality and process improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)