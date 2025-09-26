Extended Hours Boost Accessibility at Latur's Major Post Offices

In a move set to enhance service accessibility, major post offices in Latur have extended their working hours. This change allows citizens to send speed posts, registered letters, parcels, and international consignments with increased convenience, a postal official confirmed on Friday.

The Latur RMS counter, which previously operated from 4 PM to 8 PM, will now remain open until 10:30 PM daily, offering an extended window for postal transactions. Additionally, the booking facility at the Latur Head Post Office will now be accessible from 10 AM to 8 PM on all working days, a significant extension from the previous 4 PM closure.

Furthermore, post offices in several locations including Tilak Nagar, Hatte Road, and Labour Colony, among others, will offer booking services from 9 AM to 3 PM, an hour later than before. This initiative is overseen by the Superintendent of Post Offices, Latur Headquarters, under the Dharashiv division, aimed at improving public service efficiency.