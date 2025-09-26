GST 2.0: Revamping India's Economic Landscape

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia applauded the introduction of GST 2.0, attributing a surge in economic activity across India to the reformed taxation system. Declaring an increase in consumer purchasing power and a rise in seller sales, Scindia dismissed criticisms from opposition parties as mere 'internal negativity.'

Scindia highlighted that the GST 2.0 reforms simplify taxes, thereby fueling economic growth and reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. "The positive atmosphere is palpable as I interact with shopkeepers and customers," he remarked at a recent press conference.

As the nation gears up for the inauguration of 98,000 4G mobile towers, Scindia noted its significance in advancing connectivity, aligning with the nation's digital aspirations. He paid tribute to the recently deceased singer Zubeen Garg, acknowledging the loss of a cultural icon.

