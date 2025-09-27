MATEXIL to Celebrate Excellence in Technical Textiles at 2nd Export Award Function

Left Menu

The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) will hold its 2nd Export Award Function for Technical Textiles on November 19, 2025, at NESCO, Mumbai. The event will honor top exporting companies in the sector for the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25 and promote further innovation and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:32 IST
MATEXIL to Organize 2nd Export Award Function for Technical Textiles. Image Credit: ANI
The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council, known as MATEXIL, is set to organize its second Export Award Function for Technical Textiles on November 19, 2025, at NESCO in Mumbai. This significant event aims to acknowledge and celebrate the outstanding export achievements of companies in the Technical Textiles sector for the fiscal years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

As the official Export Promotion Council committed to boosting India's Technical Textiles exports, MATEXIL will play host to a gathering featuring Union Ministers, senior Government Officials, and key leaders within the sector. Chairman Shri Shaleen Toshniwal highlighted the council's commitment to recognizing excellence across all 12 segments of Technical Textiles and will additionally present two special recognitions to push for innovation and superior performance in the industry.

Shri Pramod Khosla, Convenor of MATEXIL's Sub-Committee for Technical Textiles, noted the importance of this initiative in fostering growth and inspiring both veteran and budding exporters. By acknowledging their contributions, the event aspires to motivate the next generation to further elevate India's standing in global trade. The council has extended participation invitations to over 1,000 companies and anticipates robust involvement, showcasing the vitality of India's Technical Textiles landscape.

