Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured

A fatal crash in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district involved a bus and a truck, resulting in one casualty and 12 injuries. The incident occurred near Ujnedi village as the bus headed to Lucknow, colliding with a speeding truck. Victims are receiving medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:44 IST
Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district has left one person dead and 12 others injured. The unfortunate incident took place early Saturday morning around 7 am, when a bus en route to Lucknow was involved in a head-on collision with a speeding truck, police have reported.

The crash occurred near Ujnedi village, under the jurisdiction of the Lalpura police station. The deceased, identified as a 50-year-old resident of Charkhari named Munna, succumbed to injuries at the scene, said Lalpura Station House Officer Rakesh Saroj. Emergency medical services were quick to respond, and the injured have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment.

The accident has highlighted ongoing concerns about road safety in the region. Authorities are investigating the collision to determine the exact cause and enforce preventive measures in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's Fast Bowler

Arundhati Reddy's Cricketing Journey: From Inspired Wicketkeeper to India's ...

 India
2
Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

Aavas Financiers' Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by CARE Ratings

 India
3
US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

US Cybersecurity Agency Urges Immediate Action After Major Hacking Campaign

 China
4
Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

Iran Urges Regional Unity Against Israel's Strategies

 Lebanon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025