Tragic Collision in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Dozen Injured
A fatal crash in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district involved a bus and a truck, resulting in one casualty and 12 injuries. The incident occurred near Ujnedi village as the bus headed to Lucknow, colliding with a speeding truck. Victims are receiving medical treatment.
A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district has left one person dead and 12 others injured. The unfortunate incident took place early Saturday morning around 7 am, when a bus en route to Lucknow was involved in a head-on collision with a speeding truck, police have reported.
The crash occurred near Ujnedi village, under the jurisdiction of the Lalpura police station. The deceased, identified as a 50-year-old resident of Charkhari named Munna, succumbed to injuries at the scene, said Lalpura Station House Officer Rakesh Saroj. Emergency medical services were quick to respond, and the injured have been admitted to local hospitals for treatment.
The accident has highlighted ongoing concerns about road safety in the region. Authorities are investigating the collision to determine the exact cause and enforce preventive measures in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
