India-Russia Agri-Food Trade: A New Era of Collaboration

The Forum of Indian Food Importers engaged with a Russian delegation in New Delhi to foster India-Russia agricultural trade. The discussions aim to boost trade ties, benefiting consumers and businesses, by addressing export competitiveness, supply chain efficiencies, and enhancing market access for Indian agriproducts in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 17:54 IST
FIFI Supports Vision 2030 for Boosting India-Russia Agri-Food Cooperation. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI) recently engaged with a visiting Russian delegation at The Oberoi in New Delhi, marking a significant step towards bolstering agricultural trade between India and Russia. The interaction aimed to advance the bilateral agri-food agenda, benefiting Indian consumers, producers, and businesses.

The meeting was marked by the presence of Mr. Maxim Marcovich, Deputy Minister of Agriculture from Russia, alongside several dignitaries. FIFI's representation included key figures such as Mr. Amit Lohani and Mr. Uday Chugh. Discussions aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of strengthening India's global partnerships in the agri-food sector.

Through collaborative efforts, both sides aim to enhance market access and improve supply chain efficiencies. Mr. Lohani emphasized the potential of the collaboration to protect consumer interests and create value for businesses, while Russian officials highlighted the opportunities within the Russian market for Indian agricultural exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

