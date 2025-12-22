China's Market Surge: Hainan Free Trade Sparks Growth

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a boost on Monday, driven by strong money inflows and the strategic development of a free trade port in Hainan. The surge indicates increased investor confidence and enhanced market sentiment.

The CSI300 Index climbed 1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up by 0.4%, reflecting an upward trajectory fueled by private fund sector expansion and strong equity flows.

Hainan stocks experienced significant gains as the free trade port began its operations, signaling China's commitment to economic opening. Stocks like China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp and Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd reached their daily limits, showing robust market performance and future growth potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)