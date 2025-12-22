Left Menu

China's Market Surge: Hainan Free Trade Sparks Growth

China and Hong Kong stocks saw a rise, driven by money inflows and the establishment of the Hainan Free Trade Port. The CSI300, Shanghai Composite, and Hang Seng indexes all gained. New Chinese funds focused on Hong Kong markets, and Hainan stocks soared as investors bet on further growth.

China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a boost on Monday, driven by strong money inflows and the strategic development of a free trade port in Hainan. The surge indicates increased investor confidence and enhanced market sentiment.

The CSI300 Index climbed 1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.7%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up by 0.4%, reflecting an upward trajectory fueled by private fund sector expansion and strong equity flows.

Hainan stocks experienced significant gains as the free trade port began its operations, signaling China's commitment to economic opening. Stocks like China Tourism Group Duty Free Corp and Hainan Airlines Holding Co Ltd reached their daily limits, showing robust market performance and future growth potential.

