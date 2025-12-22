Left Menu

Coty Appoints New Interim CEO Amid Struggling Sales

U.S. cosmetics company Coty appoints Markus Strobel as interim CEO, following a significant decline in share prices due to intense competition. Strobel will replace Sue Nabi, stepping down after five years. With a background in Procter & Gamble, Strobel aims to enhance Coty's market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:55 IST
Coty Appoints New Interim CEO Amid Struggling Sales

Coty Inc., a significant player in the U.S. cosmetics industry, has announced Markus Strobel as its interim Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman. Strobel takes over as the company grapples with a steep decline in stock value amidst fierce competition from newer beauty brands.

With over three decades of experience at Procter & Gamble, where he recently led the global skin and personal care division, Strobel succeeds Sue Nabi, who is stepping down after her five-year tenure. The transition comes amidst discussions of a strategic overhaul within the company.

Strobel expressed a vision of advancing Coty's growth and fortifying its presence in both prestige and mass beauty sectors. Meanwhile, other consumer goods giants like Kraft Heinz and Coca-Cola are also undergoing leadership changes in response to evolving market dynamics and shareholder demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025