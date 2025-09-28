India's Expanding Global Engagement: Navigating New Trade Landscapes

During a panel at the Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for a global workforce amid international uncertainties. He also underscored India's efforts to engage economically with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jaishankar addressed how varied trade arrangements, technology, and workplace models will reshape the global landscape. He pointed out India's determination to expand trade and partnerships, especially in regions like Latin America and the Caribbean, during this period of shifting dynamics.

The minister also touched on the importance of self-reliance in India, particularly given the recent U.S. policy moves, including new H-1B visa fees and increased tariffs on Indian goods. These tariffs are in response to India's procurement of Russian oil, placing significant economic pressure on India.