India's Expanding Global Engagement: Navigating New Trade Landscapes

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlights India's growing economic ties with Latin America and the Caribbean amidst global uncertainties. At the UN General Assembly, he stresses the need for a global workforce and self-reliance, as India navigates U.S. tariff increases and H-1B visa fee hikes.

Updated: 28-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a panel at the Observer Research Foundation on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the necessity for a global workforce amid international uncertainties. He also underscored India's efforts to engage economically with Latin America and the Caribbean.

Jaishankar addressed how varied trade arrangements, technology, and workplace models will reshape the global landscape. He pointed out India's determination to expand trade and partnerships, especially in regions like Latin America and the Caribbean, during this period of shifting dynamics.

The minister also touched on the importance of self-reliance in India, particularly given the recent U.S. policy moves, including new H-1B visa fees and increased tariffs on Indian goods. These tariffs are in response to India's procurement of Russian oil, placing significant economic pressure on India.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

