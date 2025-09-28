Delhi's Electric Revolution: 300 New Buses Powering Change
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the deployment of 300 electric buses, emphasizing eco-friendly transport and improved connectivity. She highlighted government initiatives for an all-electric fleet by 2026. The new EV buses boast modern amenities including cameras, panic buttons, and automated payment systems to enhance commuter experience.
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the introduction of 300 new electric buses, marking a significant step towards sustainable urban transport. She underlined the government's commitment to transforming Delhi's transport sector with a fully electric fleet anticipated by 2026.
Gupta elaborated on the strategic rationalization of routes in the trans-Yamuna area for better connectivity. These advancements aim at ensuring that AC buses serve critical routes from Delhi's borders to key destinations, enhancing transportation accessibility.
The newly launched electric buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including cameras, panic buttons, and automated payment systems, designed to improve commuter safety and convenience.
