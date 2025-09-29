Left Menu

Tragic Minibus Crash in Nepal: Overcrowding and Brake Failure Blamed

A devastating minibus crash in Nepal's Lumbini province resulted in two deaths and over 20 injuries. The vehicle, overcrowded with passengers, suffered brake failure and veered off the road. Authorities reported that four people are in critical condition following the incident.

  Country:
  • Nepal

A tragic minibus accident in Nepal's Lumbini province claimed the lives of two young passengers and left more than 20 others injured. The incident occurred after the vehicle's brakes failed on a sharp turn in the Arghakhanchi district, causing it to plummet down a slope.

The Kathmandu Post reported that the minibus, en route from Butwal to Purkotdaha, was carrying 26 passengers, significantly over its 16-seat capacity. The resulting crash killed a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old, while injuring 20 others. Four of the injured individuals are in critical condition, according to District Police Office Chief Diwas GC.

The crash was attributed to both brake failure and overcrowding, highlighting issues of vehicle maintenance and safety regulations in the region. Inspector Jhalak Prasad Sharma, the information officer of the District Police Office, affirmed that these factors contributed significantly to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

