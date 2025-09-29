Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

The dollar weakened on Monday due to potential U.S. economic shifts and the looming government shutdown risk. Currency fluctuations were modest in Asia, with the dollar losing gains post-Fed rate speculations. Attention shifts to Congress's funding decision to avert a shutdown affecting major reports and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 11:02 IST
Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns and Economic Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar eased in early trading on Monday as investors braced for a series of economic releases expected to shed light on the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions. The possibility of a U.S. government shutdown added pressure to the currency's performance, following its strengthened position last week.

In the Asian markets, currency movements were muted. The dollar weakened by 0.4% against the yen, slightly depowering from its previous ascent. Meanwhile, the euro and sterling made gains, rising by 0.28% and 0.27%, respectively, influencing the dollar index to fall by 0.22%, settling at 97.93.

Investor concern heightened over potential shutdown impacts on economic data releases after Congress struggled to pass critical funding legislation. This delay could obstruct data such as the highly anticipated nonfarm payrolls report, creating trading uncertainties ahead of the Federal Reserve's late October meeting.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

Social Media Showdown: X Battles India's Takedown Orders

 Global
2
Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable Development

Bridging Partnerships for a Greener Tomorrow: India's Path to Sustainable De...

 India
3
Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

Markets Rise as Investors Brace for Possible U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

Krishna and Godavari Rivers Maintain Steady Flow, Flood Warnings Persist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025