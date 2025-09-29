Left Menu

SK Group to Champion AI Sustainability at 2025 APEC Summit

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will propose strategies for creating a sustainable AI ecosystem at the 2025 APEC Summit. The SK Group's Future Tech Forum AI event will feature global CEOs, officials, and experts, focusing on AI ecosystem building. An accompanying exhibition will highlight SK's AI innovation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:46 IST
SK Group to Champion AI Sustainability at 2025 APEC Summit
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is poised to lay out strategic initiatives aimed at developing a sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem during the 2025 APEC Summit.

According to a report by Pulse, SK Group will spearhead the Future Tech Forum AI on October 28 at Gyeongju EXPO Grand Park. This prominent gathering, affiliated with the APEC CEO Summit held alongside the APEC Leaders' Meeting, will see participation from CEOs of major companies, government figures, and academics worldwide.

Highlighting the forum's agenda, Chey will helm the event as chairperson and lead as a keynote speaker, with an emphasis on crafting national AI ecosystems. Key contributions will include insights from Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for AI Future Planning, and distinguished AI specialists outlining strategies for APEC nations.

Coinciding with the forum, SK Group is set to present an outdoor showcase, 'K-Tech Showcase', featuring cutting-edge technologies from its affiliates such as SK hynix Inc., SK telecom Co., and SK enmove Co. Innovative exhibits will span from semiconductors and cooling solutions to operations and security mechanisms for AI data infrastructures, accentuating SK's role in AI infrastructure leadership.

TRENDING

1
Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Rattanon Wins Mercuries Taiwan Masters

 Global
2
Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

Top U.S. Agricultural Official Visits Taiwan Amid Tariff Discussions

 Taiwan
3
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
4
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025