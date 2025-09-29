SK Group to Champion AI Sustainability at 2025 APEC Summit

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is poised to lay out strategic initiatives aimed at developing a sustainable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem during the 2025 APEC Summit.

According to a report by Pulse, SK Group will spearhead the Future Tech Forum AI on October 28 at Gyeongju EXPO Grand Park. This prominent gathering, affiliated with the APEC CEO Summit held alongside the APEC Leaders' Meeting, will see participation from CEOs of major companies, government figures, and academics worldwide.

Highlighting the forum's agenda, Chey will helm the event as chairperson and lead as a keynote speaker, with an emphasis on crafting national AI ecosystems. Key contributions will include insights from Ha Jung-woo, senior presidential secretary for AI Future Planning, and distinguished AI specialists outlining strategies for APEC nations.

Coinciding with the forum, SK Group is set to present an outdoor showcase, 'K-Tech Showcase', featuring cutting-edge technologies from its affiliates such as SK hynix Inc., SK telecom Co., and SK enmove Co. Innovative exhibits will span from semiconductors and cooling solutions to operations and security mechanisms for AI data infrastructures, accentuating SK's role in AI infrastructure leadership.