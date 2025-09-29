Left Menu

Amazon Fresh Expands to Over 270 Indian Cities During Festive Sale

Amazon India announced the expansion of its grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to more than 270 cities nationwide. This expansion coincides with the festive sale period, making household essentials more accessible across India. The service has significantly grown in both reach and selection over the last two years.

Amazon Fresh Expands to Over 270 Indian Cities During Festive Sale
Amazon India unveiled plans on Monday to expand its online grocery service, Amazon Fresh, to an impressive 270 cities across the nation. The timing of this expansion pairs strategically with the company's festive sales, aiming to capitalize on increased consumer spending.

This latest expansion will encompass additional cities such as Gorakhpur, Dehradun, Jalandhar, Coimbatore, Nellore, Jamshedpur, and Durgapur, effectively broadening the company's delivery capabilities and products selection.

'Amazon Fresh has seen exponential growth—4.5 times in reach and 10 times in selection over two years,' noted Srikant Sree Ram, Director of Amazon Fresh India. 'By bringing over 270 cities into our network, we offer more households access to both everyday essentials and festive shopping needs.'

