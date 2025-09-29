Left Menu

Impetus Technologies: Trailblazing Diversity for the Sixth Year in a Row

Impetus Technologies has been named among the Best Companies for Women in India 2025 by Avtar & Seramount. This marks the sixth consecutive year of recognition, underscoring their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The recognition reflects their successful efforts in empowering diverse talent and fostering an inclusive workplace culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:26 IST
Impetus Technologies Recognized Among the Best Companies for Women in India 2025 by Avtar and Seramount. Image Credit: ANI
Impetus Technologies once again stands out as a paragon of diversity and inclusion, earning a place among the Best Companies for Women in India for 2025, as announced by Avtar & Seramount. This accolade, now bestowed for the sixth year running, highlights the company's steadfast dedication to creating an equitable and inclusive work environment.

The BCWI 2025 study meticulously assessed over 365 applicants against 300 criteria, ranging from workplace culture to the advancement of women professionals. Reflecting on this achievement, Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President - Operations & CHRO at Impetus Technologies, emphasized the company's belief in diversity as a driver of innovation and progress. He expressed pride in having an empowering workplace where women and diverse talent not only thrive but lead initiatives with significant impact.

Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar Group, congratulated Impetus for their focused efforts in promoting inclusion and belonging. Likewise, Subha V. Barry, President of Seramount, praised the index's role in catalyzing organizational change, breaking down barriers, and creating new opportunities for underrepresented groups. Impetus continues to focus on future-ready inclusivity, fostering a culture where innovation flourishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

