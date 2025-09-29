Left Menu

Tesla's Electric Drive: Model Y Revolutionizes India's EV Market

Tesla has started delivering the Model Y in India after its introduction in July, marking a significant move in the Indian electric vehicle market. The Model Y is offered in two trims and has become the world's best-selling EV. Tesla is enhancing customer convenience with complimentary at-home charging solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:33 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Tesla has begun delivering the Model Y in India, just weeks after its launch in July. The rapid rollout represents a significant step forward in the country's sustainable transport ecosystem.

New owners will benefit from a complimentary wall connector, enabling easy and convenient home charging solutions. The Model Y, which boasts the title of the world's best-selling electric vehicle in 2023 and 2024, is available in rear-wheel and long-range rear-wheel drive, providing impressive driving ranges.

Tesla continues to expand its presence in India, opening its first experience center in Mumbai and a second in Delhi shortly after. The company plans to further accelerate deliveries for Long Range Model Y customers soon.

