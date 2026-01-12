Left Menu

Delhi Revamps EV Landscape with 7,000 New Charging Stations

The Delhi government aims to bolster electric vehicle adoption by installing around 7,000 new charging stations by year-end, addressing a 27,301-station shortfall. This initiative is part of a larger effort to reduce vehicular emissions and air pollution. The government also plans to expand public transport and revise its EV policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 20:32 IST
Delhi Revamps EV Landscape with 7,000 New Charging Stations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is aiming to reinforce its electric vehicle infrastructure by installing approximately 7,000 new charging stations by the end of the year, officials announced on Monday. This is part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce vehicular emissions, a major source of air pollution in the capital.

A key part of this initiative includes enhancing public transportation, with plans to add over 2,000 buses by 2026. Despite these efforts, Delhi still faces a significant charging station shortfall, currently at 27,301, against a need of 36,150. The revision of the existing EV policy is also underway, to be finalized by March's end.

The development of 7,000 new stations will bring the total to 15,849, available at Rapid Rail and Delhi Metro locations, installed by power distribution companies. The government is also working on road congestion, with Delhi Traffic Police identifying 62 hotspots and proposing 215 tasks, with many already completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

Air Tragedy: Unveiling the American Airlines and Black Hawk Collision

 United States
2
Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

Critical Nipah Virus Alert: Two Nurses in West Bengal Test Positive

 India
3
Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

Miracle in the Park: The Inspirational Revival of an Abandoned Newborn

 India
4
Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

Saurashtra: Catalyzing India's Economic Surge by 2047

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026