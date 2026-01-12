Delhi Revamps EV Landscape with 7,000 New Charging Stations

The Delhi government is aiming to reinforce its electric vehicle infrastructure by installing approximately 7,000 new charging stations by the end of the year, officials announced on Monday. This is part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce vehicular emissions, a major source of air pollution in the capital.

A key part of this initiative includes enhancing public transportation, with plans to add over 2,000 buses by 2026. Despite these efforts, Delhi still faces a significant charging station shortfall, currently at 27,301, against a need of 36,150. The revision of the existing EV policy is also underway, to be finalized by March's end.

The development of 7,000 new stations will bring the total to 15,849, available at Rapid Rail and Delhi Metro locations, installed by power distribution companies. The government is also working on road congestion, with Delhi Traffic Police identifying 62 hotspots and proposing 215 tasks, with many already completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)