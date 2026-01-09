Left Menu

Crompton Energion: Revolutionizing Safe and Fast Charging for Connected Consumers

Crompton Greaves launches the Energion range of mobile chargers and power banks designed to offer fast, reliable, and safe charging solutions. Targeting modern consumers, the products integrate advanced technologies like Gallium Nitride and boast universal compatibility, prioritizing user trust and device safety across diverse conditions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:19 IST
Crompton Energion Mobile Charger and Power Bank. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an era where fast charging has become indispensable, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has unveiled its latest offering: the Energion range of mobile chargers and power banks. Aimed at bridging the need gap in charging solutions, these products ensure speed, safety, and reliability tailored for the Indian consumer.

The Energion range distinguishes itself by leveraging cutting-edge technologies like Gallium Nitride (GaN), Power Delivery (PD), and Programmable Power Supply (PPS) to deliver expedited and efficient charging. With built-in mechanisms to counteract voltage fluctuations and overheating, Crompton promises uninterrupted device performance and longer battery life.

Backed by decades of expertise in electrical engineering, Crompton's offerings feature sleek aesthetics and superior build quality, ensuring they complement contemporary digital lifestyles. With universal device compatibility and compact designs, the Energion range is set to redefine consumer expectations in the mobile charging market.

