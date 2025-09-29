Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands: New Center Opens in Ajmer

The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) celebrated the opening of its 37th center at Presidency School in Ajmer, Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in its mission to cultivate emerging cricket talent.

Ex-Indian cricketer and CAP co-founder Yusuf Pathan spearheaded the event, reaffirming the academy's dedication to maintaining high standards in player development and mentorship. His involvement underscores CAP's commitment to identifying and nurturing potential throughout the nation.

Having trained over 15,000 students and advanced more than 450 cricketers to top-tier competitions, CAP cements its role as a leader in developing future cricket stars. Plans are underway for further expansions in India, including new centers in Hyderabad, Berhampur, Madhubani, Karim Nagar, and Kolkata.

