Left Menu

Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands: New Center Opens in Ajmer

The Cricket Academy of Pathans inaugurated its 37th training center at Presidency School in Ajmer, Rajasthan. Led by former cricketer Yusuf Pathan, this expansion marks a significant step in nurturing cricket talent in the region, with plans for further growth in multiple cities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ajmer (Rajasthan) | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:34 IST
Cricket Academy of Pathans Expands: New Center Opens in Ajmer
Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the 37th center of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) in Ajmer (Rajasthan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) celebrated the opening of its 37th center at Presidency School in Ajmer, Rajasthan, marking a significant milestone in its mission to cultivate emerging cricket talent.

Ex-Indian cricketer and CAP co-founder Yusuf Pathan spearheaded the event, reaffirming the academy's dedication to maintaining high standards in player development and mentorship. His involvement underscores CAP's commitment to identifying and nurturing potential throughout the nation.

Having trained over 15,000 students and advanced more than 450 cricketers to top-tier competitions, CAP cements its role as a leader in developing future cricket stars. Plans are underway for further expansions in India, including new centers in Hyderabad, Berhampur, Madhubani, Karim Nagar, and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025