Railway Revival: Resuming Long-Distance Services in Jammu

The resumption of eight long-distance trains from Jammu, commencing from October 2, marks a significant recovery effort by the Northern Railway after heavy rains and floods disrupted the rail network in August.

Services in critical sections such as Jammu–Pathankot and Jammu–Katra had been severely affected, with tracks and bridges suffering extensive damage. Over 50 trains were halted, stranding passengers.

Railway authorities have assured that all safety protocols have been met, with thorough inspections conducted before reinstating the services. Passengers have been urged to verify train schedules through the Northern Railway's website or helpline.

Train operations in the Jammu division are being restored in phases. This includes the upcoming resumption of the Jammu Tawi–Kanpur train on October 2, followed by other major routes, as technical work on infrastructure is finalized.

The phased approach also saw the previous reinstatement of local services within Jammu and key freight routes last month as part of the efforts to normalize rail travel in the region.

