Left Menu

Railway Revival: Resuming Long-Distance Services in Jammu

The Northern Railway has announced the resumption of eight long-distance trains from Jammu, starting October 2, post heavy rains and floods that disrupted services. Safety checks and infrastructure repairs have been completed, enabling gradual restoration of operations. Passengers are advised to confirm schedules via official channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:58 IST
Railway Revival: Resuming Long-Distance Services in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The resumption of eight long-distance trains from Jammu, commencing from October 2, marks a significant recovery effort by the Northern Railway after heavy rains and floods disrupted the rail network in August.

Services in critical sections such as Jammu–Pathankot and Jammu–Katra had been severely affected, with tracks and bridges suffering extensive damage. Over 50 trains were halted, stranding passengers.

Railway authorities have assured that all safety protocols have been met, with thorough inspections conducted before reinstating the services. Passengers have been urged to verify train schedules through the Northern Railway's website or helpline.

Train operations in the Jammu division are being restored in phases. This includes the upcoming resumption of the Jammu Tawi–Kanpur train on October 2, followed by other major routes, as technical work on infrastructure is finalized.

The phased approach also saw the previous reinstatement of local services within Jammu and key freight routes last month as part of the efforts to normalize rail travel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

Punjab CM Slams Centre for 'Undeclared President's Rule'

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

Tragedy Strikes: Inside the Church Shooting Horror

 Global
3
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025