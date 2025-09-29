India-EU Trade Talks: A Missed Breakthrough Opportunity

The latest attempts at a trade compromise between India and the European Union have been labeled a 'missed opportunity' by EU envoy Herve Delphin. While both parties are aligned on many global issues, lingering differences over specific trade sectors prevented significant progress.

During a recent event, Delphin reiterated the EU's readiness to finalize a 'meaningful' trade package, emphasizing shared interests in geopolitical, economic, and security matters with India. The recent negotiations held from September 9 to 12 witnessed stalled progress due to disparities on sectoral issues, notably in automobiles and agriculture.

With an ambitious trade agreement goal set for December, both India and the EU are urged to engage earnestly. Ambassador Delphin underscored the strategic and economic potentials of the partnership, citing shared values and visions for a cooperative global order.