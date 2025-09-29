Uttar Pradesh's Unstoppable Economic Expansion: A Model for India's Future

Uttar Pradesh is on a soaring growth path, positioning itself as a prime hub for investors, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced Monday.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Goyal spotlighted the state's economic, industrial, and cultural strengths, urging collective efforts to promote domestic products and entrepreneurship towards a developed India by 2047.

The minister applauded Uttar Pradesh's eight-year transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He cited major initiatives like the GST Savings Festival and the One District One Product scheme, which has gained over 1,200 global product recognitions, boosting entrepreneurial morale statewide.

