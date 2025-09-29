Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Unstoppable Economic Expansion: A Model for India's Future

Uttar Pradesh is becoming a key destination for investors due to its secure business environment and strong infrastructure. This growth is showcased at UPITS 2025, highlighting entrepreneurship and indigenous products, and aiming for a developed India by 2047. Over 3,000 new industrial units are projected for 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Uttar Pradesh is on a soaring growth path, positioning itself as a prime hub for investors, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced Monday.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, Goyal spotlighted the state's economic, industrial, and cultural strengths, urging collective efforts to promote domestic products and entrepreneurship towards a developed India by 2047.

The minister applauded Uttar Pradesh's eight-year transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He cited major initiatives like the GST Savings Festival and the One District One Product scheme, which has gained over 1,200 global product recognitions, boosting entrepreneurial morale statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

