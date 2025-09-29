Left Menu

Turbulence in Airline Disability Protections: USDOT on Wheelchair Rule

The U.S. Transportation Department announced it will not enforce a December rule requiring airlines to improve protections for disabled passengers with wheelchairs. Major airlines opposed this rule and a lawsuit ensued. USDOT is drafting a new rule while maintaining some existing provisions and reevaluating compliance with statutory requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 22:54 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department announced Monday it will not enforce essential parts of a rule introduced by former President Biden's administration in December. The rule was designed to enhance protections for disabled passengers using wheelchairs, setting stringent standards for accommodating them. Among those challenging the rule in court were United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue Airways, and Airlines for America, an airline trade group.

The controversial rule also mandated compensation for passengers for wheelchair damage. In a new development, the USDOT disclosed it is formulating a new rule but won't enforce requirements regarding airline responsibility for mishandling wheelchairs or compensating passengers for fares when a wheelchair doesn't fit on a flight. The enforcement deferral extends to the obligation of notifying disabled passengers of their rights concerning wheelchair or scooter transport.

Although approximately 5.5 million Americans use wheelchairs, with at least one mishandling incident per 100 transported wheelchairs, USDOT maintains its commitment to disabled flyers' rights while considering revisions to existing provisions. Notably, American Airlines was fined $50 million last year for failing to provide adequate support to disabled passengers and mishandling wheelchairs, marking the largest penalty of its kind.

