Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Economic Data and Government Shutdown Fears

The U.S. dollar fell against major currencies due to stronger economic data and looming government shutdown fears. Economic reports led to a retreat in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The government shutdown threat adds uncertainty as traders anticipate upcoming economic data and global currency impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:31 IST
Dollar Dips Amid Economic Data and Government Shutdown Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar took a hit on Monday, sliding against major counterparts like the euro and yen. This came after last week's rally fueled by unexpectedly strong U.S. economic data. Investors are now looking ahead to the critical nonfarm payrolls report for further Federal Reserve policy signals.

Higher-than-expected data on housing, durable goods, and GDP revisions, alongside a sharp drop in jobless claims, have shifted expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Adding to the dollar's slide is the potential risk of a government shutdown, as funding is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, prompting President Trump to meet with congressional leaders in a bid to prevent it.

Market analysts express concerns that a shutdown would increase economic uncertainty, as the Labor Department confirmed it would halt economic data releases, including the significant monthly employment report. The dollar's decline has triggered movements across global currencies, as traders anticipate further economic indicators and geopolitical developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

 United States
2
Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

Tensions Rise as Gaza Peace Proposal Unveiled

 Egypt
3
Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Palestinian Authority Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

 Global
4
Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

Trump Unveils Bold Peace Proposal for New Gaza

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025