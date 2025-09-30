Dollar Dips Amid Economic Data and Government Shutdown Fears

The U.S. dollar took a hit on Monday, sliding against major counterparts like the euro and yen. This came after last week's rally fueled by unexpectedly strong U.S. economic data. Investors are now looking ahead to the critical nonfarm payrolls report for further Federal Reserve policy signals.

Higher-than-expected data on housing, durable goods, and GDP revisions, alongside a sharp drop in jobless claims, have shifted expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate decisions. Adding to the dollar's slide is the potential risk of a government shutdown, as funding is set to expire at midnight on Tuesday, prompting President Trump to meet with congressional leaders in a bid to prevent it.

Market analysts express concerns that a shutdown would increase economic uncertainty, as the Labor Department confirmed it would halt economic data releases, including the significant monthly employment report. The dollar's decline has triggered movements across global currencies, as traders anticipate further economic indicators and geopolitical developments.

