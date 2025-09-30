Left Menu

UBS Report: Indian Banks Face Elevated Slippages Despite Falling Credit Costs

UBS expects a decline in credit costs for Indian banks in the latter half of FY26 despite near-term asset quality pressures. Monitoring PAR trends remains crucial, with West Bengal and Maharashtra key regions. Economic growth slowdowns may impact credit growth and banking sector margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:39 IST
UBS Report: Indian Banks Face Elevated Slippages Despite Falling Credit Costs
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

According to a report by global financial services firm UBS, Indian banks are anticipated to experience a decreasing trend in credit costs during the second half of the financial year 2025. However, immediate slippages are projected to remain high, posing a challenge to the banks' asset quality.

The report underscores the significance of observing Portfolio at Risk (PAR) trends, particularly in states like West Bengal and Maharashtra. These states comprise around 17% of the market share, yet early delinquency trends have stayed relatively stable. Notably, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have shown improved delinquency trends during the mid-2025 period, though banks are still grappling with high forward flows to non-performing assets.

While there is an expected easing of credit costs, the report warns of potential economic slowdowns potentially affecting credit growth and leading to increased non-performing assets. Rising deposit costs may further strain margins, with banks anticipated to face stable-to-declining margins in the near term.

TRENDING

1
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qual...

 India
2
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

 India
3
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
4
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025