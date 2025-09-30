Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, a tragic accident occurred when a speeding private bus collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two minor siblings and another person. The victims were returning to their village after a temple visit. Police have initiated an investigation.
In a tragic turn of events, two minor siblings and another individual lost their lives when a private bus, reportedly speeding, crashed into their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Tuesday morning.
According to police reports, the victims, identified as Lalkaran (22), Anjali (17), and Anarkali (12), were on their way back to the village of Gahra Kunjvan after visiting a temple. The collision occurred near Ajaygarh bypass around 8 am.
Authorities quickly arrived at the scene, sending the bodies for autopsy. A case has been filed against the bus driver, while further investigations continue to uncover the circumstances of this tragic accident.